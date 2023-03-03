Building work starts on 265 new homes at former Sunderland Civic Centre site in major step forward for city centre

Demolition of the 1970 building began in October 2022. The final piece of the site has now been bought by regeneration specialist Countryside Partnerships North East. Building of the first 69 properties on what was previously the surface level car park is underway.

An agreement has also been reached with Sigma Capital. The build-to-rent specialist will acquire 138 properties there, including these first 69.

All will be made available for private rent under Sigma’s private rental brand, Simple Life Homes.

Demolition is well underway at the old Sunderland Civic Centre. Picture by Alex Perkins.

Demolition of the civic centre continues, the first stage of “an ambitious project to transform the site into a vibrant city centre community of 265 homes”.

The first properties are expected to be completed and ready to live in by autumn 2024.

The new development will also have homes for sale through Countryside’s house building arm, Linden Homes. A range of properties will be on offer.

Developers say Saint George’s Square, at the south end of the site and bombed during World War II, will be recreated “with the Grade II listed Saint George’s House as the focal point”.

The abandoned Sunderland Civic Centre as seen in June 2022.

Among the aims of the development is boosting city centre trade. The council says it plans to build more than 7,000 new homes within the next 10 years.

Andrew Rennie, development director with Countryside Partnerships North East, said: “We are delighted to have unlocked this complex regeneration project which will be a flagship for us on both a local and national level.

“It is fantastic to have completed another deal with Sunderland City Council, this one requiring very close partnership working, assisting the council’s move to the new City Hall.”

From left: Dave Brown of Countryside Partnerships North East, Kenny Brewster of Sigma Capital; Stephen Teagle of Countryside Partnerships, Graeme Reay of Sigma Capital and Andrew Rennie of Countryside Partnerships. Picture by Alex Perkins.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “It’s fantastic to see work commence so quickly on a new housing development that will bring more people right into the heart of Sunderland.