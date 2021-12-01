Buddy the elf greets Sunderland pupils at school gate to spread Christmas cheer

Pupils at a Sunderland school were surprised to find a ‘naughty visitor’ spreading Christmas cheer at their school gates this morning.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 6:13 pm

Buddy the Elf greeted children and their families at St. Paul's CE Primary School in Sunderland this morning, December 1 to spread some festive cheer on the run up to Christmas.

The ‘very naughty’ visitor had been up to mischief at the school in Ryhope before he welcomed students at the school gates.

Buddy the Elf made an appearance at St. Paul's CE Primary School this morning

Acting Headteacher Jackie Graham said Buddy raised a few smiles after a ‘turbulent few years’ following the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "After such a turbulent couple of years due to Covid, we wanted to do something extra special for our children as they have, as always, been a credit to us and their parents throughout the entire pandemic.

"It was a joy to see their reactions this morning, with everyone so excited to see their special visitor."

Pupils were delighted to see Buddy the Elf at their school gates.

Buddy made pupils and their families laugh in Ryhope.
Pupil Jessica Watson with Buddy.
