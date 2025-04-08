Budding Sunderland stars of the future take to the stage in An Inspector Calls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from Northern Star Theatre Arts are shining on stage this week in an award-winning thriller.

Thomas Richardson, eight, from Mill Hill, and Ada Snowdon, 10, from Grindon, are appearing in An Inspector Calls as part of the national tour’s run at Sunderland Empire.

Ada and Thomas are appearing in An Inspector Calls | Submitted

Geri Feeney, principal at Northern Star, which is based at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, said it was a great opportunity for the pair.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for them to perform in such a renowned production on a prestigious stage,” she said. “Their dedication, talent, and passion for theatre have truly shone through, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievement.

Young performers in An Inspector Calls | Photo by Mark Douet

“Being part of a professional production like this will be an invaluable experience for them, and we have no doubt they will do themselves and Northern Star proud.

“We can’t wait to see them bring their roles to life and experience this exciting moment in their acting journey.”

An Inspector Calls is running at the Empire this week | Photo by Mark Douet

Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's classic thriller, An Inspector Calls, is running at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, April 12.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, the show is hailed as a compelling and haunting thriller.

The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home.

Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman, with some startling revelations.

Northern Star Theatre Arts is a performing arts school for children aged 4-16, running every Saturday at Sunderland College Bede Campus, teaching dance, singing and drama.

The school is now enrolling for its summer term, starting on April 26.

*An Inspector Calls is at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, April 12. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland