Robert Robson with his partner, Kristie Graham

Earlier this week, Film-Ocean Ltd, a subsea contractor, confirmed a person had been “fatally wounded” aboard the platform in the Persian Gulf.

He has now been identified as Robert Robson, 38, of Tyne and Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Mr Robson’s family said: “Robbie was an amazing, one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul”

“He was a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon.

“He was an irreplaceable friend to many, and Robbie will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family, we request privacy at this time.”

According to a statement issued by Film-Ocean following the death of Mr Robson, who is also understood to have been known as Mark, another individual was “injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm added a third person was in police custody and assisting Qatari authorities with inquiries.