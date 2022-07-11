British Liver Trust roadshow offers free liver damage screening in Sunderland's Keel Square

A mobile unit will be offering a free online screening test and liver health scanning in Keel Square today to help people find out if they are at risk of liver damage.
The British Liver Trust has launched the roadshow as they warn that one in five adults in Sunderland may be walking around with liver disease with no symptoms during the early stages.
People can go along to the unit from 10am to 4pm to find out what preventative measures they can take to keep their liver healthy and be offered a free liver scan.
Most Popular
-
1
Nine pictures from the 2022 Durham Miners' Gala
-
2
Residents’ fears as stone-throwing teens target homes and vehicles in Sunderland
-
3
How long will Sunderland's heatwave last? Latest weather news from the Met Office
-
4
Sunderland pair fined after city centre pub attack on two brothers
-
5
Nine smokers fined after ignoring fixed penalty notices for dumping cigarette ends
There will be expert guidance on how to keep your liver healthy from healthcare professionals who will be on hand to provide advice on diet, exercise and healthy living.
Pamela Healy, Chief Executive of British Liver Trust, said, “One in five of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late.
"Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.
“The Love Your Liver roadshow is a great opportunity for people to find out their risk of liver disease. Approximately 20% of the people we scan need to have further checks.”