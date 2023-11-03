‘I don’t wish this to ever happen to anybody else’

Burns victim Connor Rowntree has teamed up with Tyne and Wear Rescue Service (TWFRS) ahead of Bonfire Night to warn youngsters about the perils of the "messing about" with fires and fireworks.

Now 29, Connor, who lives in Houghton-le-Spring, suffered serious burns 14 years ago at the age of 15 after an exploding aerosol left him with third degree burns to 90% of his body, and needing over 100 operations.

After battling through the pain of his injuries, Connor wanted to speak out as part of the of the Fire Service's Darker Nights’ campaign and to warn teenagers and children not to make the same mistake as he did.

Connor Rowntree suffered 90% burns when he was 15.

Connor said: “Stop and think about it. The serious consequences are here in front of you to see, in my own life-changing burns. I don’t wish this to ever happen to anybody else.

“It’s always going to be there in the back of my mind that I’ve got these scars that I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life.

“But I’ve been able to cope with it thanks to the amazing support I’ve had around me.

“From my family, friends, teachers, the Fire Service and Ambulance Service – as all of their support has kept me busy and focused."

The accident occurred in 2009 at the house of one of Connor’s friends, and that "moment of madness" was to quite literally tear his young life apart.

Connor spent nearly a year in hospital with six-weeks of that time being unconscious in a coma.

The extent of his burns were so severe that, although he was deemed a child, he was to spend his time on an adults’ ward in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Alongside his horrific burns he also had to endure kidney failure and a collapsed lung.

Connor Rowntree after suffering 90% burns at the age of 15.

Connor now works as a driver mentor for Go North East with people who’ve recently passed their driving test, preparing them for driving on the road by themselves.

He added: “Even if one young person decides to make a conscious u-turn and change their life after hearing my story then it would be worth it.

“One moment of madness nearly cost me my life.”

Connor has spent the last 12 years working closely with the emergency services including fronting a national fire safety campaign.

As part of the campaign, Connor has spoken to young people about how he approached his own personal journey of trying to come to terms with his injuries.

He said: “I want to raise awareness to people the dangers of playing with fire and messing about with aerosols on Bonfire Night.

“It’s all about the young people being responsible for their own actions. The potential injuries don’t just affect the victim themselves but everyone around them.

“I also want to highlight the issues of anti-social behaviour not only against our beloved emergency services but also to public servants like bus drivers.

“Some of those incidents in the local community aren’t always associated with fire but the consequences for people on the receiving end are just as bad.”

Figures recently released by TWFRS showed that last year deliberate fires in public areas – such as rubbish or wheelie bin fires – increased by 94% over the school holidays and Bonfire weekend.

Station Manager Jonathan Ramanayake, of the Prevention and Education Department at TWFRS, said: “We are fortunate to have inspirational people like Connor, who are willing to tell their life story for the benefit of others.

“To work hand-in-hand alongside the Fire Service to help raise awareness of the dangers of playing with fire and other dangerous materials during times like Bonfire Night.

“We would urge young people and their families to attend officially organised bonfire and firework displays, and not to play with fireworks at home as the consequences can be truly life-changing.”