Boy reportedly 'struck by a vehicle' while riding bike in Washington
A patient has been taken to hospital after an 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was reportedly ‘struck by a vehicle’ in Washington.
Northumbria police confirmed they attended the incident shortly before 6pm on Monday, June 3.
A police spokesperson added: “We received a report of a collision on Albany Way, in the Albany area of Washington.
“It was reported that an 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.
“Emergency services attended and the boy was found to have sustained non-serious injuries.
“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with officers’ enquiries.
“A section of the road was closed for a period of time and was fully reopened a short time later.”
Following the incident, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed a patient has been taken to hospital.
An NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.43pm last night (Monday June 3) to reports of a road traffic incident involving a child near Albany Park in Washington.
“We dispatched an ambulance crew and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. One patient was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.”
