Boy reportedly 'struck by a vehicle' while riding bike in Washington

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 4th Jun 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The patient needed ‘further treatment’.

A patient has been taken to hospital after an 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was reportedly ‘struck by a vehicle’ in Washington.

Northumbria police confirmed they attended the incident shortly before 6pm on Monday, June 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Albany Way which runs past Albany Park. Photograph: Google MapsAlbany Way which runs past Albany Park. Photograph: Google Maps
Albany Way which runs past Albany Park. Photograph: Google Maps

A police spokesperson added: “We received a report of a collision on Albany Way, in the Albany area of Washington.

“It was reported that an 11-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the boy was found to have sustained non-serious injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with officers’ enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A section of the road was closed for a period of time and was fully reopened a short time later.”

Following the incident, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed a patient has been taken to hospital.

An NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.43pm last night (Monday June 3) to reports of a road traffic incident involving a child near Albany Park in Washington.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. One patient was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.” 

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.