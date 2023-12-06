Boy left with 'serious head injuries' after reported collision with a car in Sunderland
Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 12-year-old boy has been left with "serious head injuries" after being involved in a collision with a car.
The incident took place at around 3pm on Tuesday December 5.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We were contacted by the North East Ambulance Service who were in attendance on Durham Road, responding to reports a schoolboy had been struck by a car.
"Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head, and he remains in a stable condition.
"The driver remained at the scene and to assist with enquiries and an investigation is ongoing."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the Tell us Something page on their website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20231205-0591.