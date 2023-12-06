Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old boy has been left with "serious head injuries" after being involved in a collision with a car.

The incident took place at around 3pm on Tuesday December 5.

The boy was taken to hospital.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We were contacted by the North East Ambulance Service who were in attendance on Durham Road, responding to reports a schoolboy had been struck by a car.

"Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head, and he remains in a stable condition.

"The driver remained at the scene and to assist with enquiries and an investigation is ongoing."