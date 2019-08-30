Boris Johnson's parliament suspension in run up to Brexit splits opinion in Sunderland
After the Prime Minister made the decision to suspend parliament in the lead up to Brexit – we asked Echo readers if they thought Boris Johnson had done the right thing.
The Queen approved Boris Johnson's plan for an extended suspension of Parliament, in a move which will hamper efforts by MPs to thwart a no-deal Brexit.
The Prime Minister will temporarily close down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14, when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of Parliament.
The Queen approved the order to prorogue Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.
The Echo’s poll asking ‘Is the Prime Minister right to suspend parliament so close to the Brexit deadline?’ received almost 6,000 votes with 56% answering no and the remaining 44% agreeing with the decision.
Here’s what readers had to say about the decision:
James Hudson: “The brexiters have shown their true colours. They don’t believe in democracy one little bit. All they believe in is Brexit.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
John Coxon: “I'm a remainer but realise parliament can’t agree on anything and we're heading towards no deal anyway..... At least Boris is pushing ahead instead of stalling and wasting time due to MPs squabbling.”
Andrew Brown: “He is trying to force Brexit by being undemocratic. He should be dismissed now and the farce that is Brexit SCRAPPED immediately.”
Dean Rollin: “Parliament has had three years to talk about Brexit, losing four days isn’t much.”
Andrew Yule: “Good to see Sunderland still has its turkeys voting for Xmas. Great to see the working classes kowtowing to your Eton educated superiors.”
Rob Prescott: “It’s not about leave or remain, it's about setting a precedent. In future are we going to be okay with an government simply pushing through policy without scrutiny?”
Chris Roberts: “A Peoples Vote is the only way to resolve this. I’m a remainer but I honestly think leave could win, and I would have absolutely no problem with that. It just needs to be clear and based on fact from both sides, then any remainer would accept the result without question.”