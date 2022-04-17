Bonkers, silly and chaotic - a review of global rave event Bingo Loco ahead of its visit to Sunderland in May

After huge success in New York, Dubai and Sydney, Bingo Loco has kicked off its Spring UK tour with pit stops across the North East at Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Launched in 2017, the three-hour show was created by Irish natives Craig Reynolds, Stephen Lawless and Will Meara who thought of the idea in Iraq while on a trip travelling around the Middle East.

I wasn’t sure what to expect as I entered a dark room with rows of tables and benches – and although a little smaller than expected, the room began to fill up.

Tickets are now on sale for Sunderland's May show.

From hen do parties to ‘the lad’s big Saturday night oot’, an array of different aged people could be seen trying to fit all their mates on one long wooden bench.

I did think it would be a little busier, but I appreciate the event is still up and coming in the North East, and it wasn’t long until I settled into drinking my particularly bad white wine – but that didn’t dampen my good mood.

The show began with a tall, bulky man in a kilt ramping up the energy with his thick Scottish accent.

High energy performances are expected to return to the region.

It was quite a surprise when he popped out onto the stage in his tiny tartan, but nonetheless he did get people dancing around like maniacs.

The quick-fire bingo rounds included several dance numbers in between along with a few confetti canon stints which were fun and kept the crowd engaged.

There was dance-offs, speed Macarena and at times ‘adult’ toys being thrown around.

Prizes were being given out left right and centre, from cash and alcohol to giant teddies and new cars.

It was an evening that was ridiculous, but fun and honestly something that could be enjoyed by all ages that I would recommend to others, apart from the white wine of course.

Following its last busy season of ‘unique and unforgettable’ bingo experiences, the 2022 Spring season will continue until May.