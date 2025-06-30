Bomb disposal squad called to suspected explosive device on Sunderland beach
Emergency services were called to the beach shortly before 1pm on Saturday (June 28).
Photographs of the incident showed police officers on the beach guarding a particular section to prevent public access.
His Majesty’s Coastguard were also called to the incident.
A spokesperson said: “A suspected ordnance - objects that are believed to be unexploded military ammunition or explosive device - was reported at Hendon beach at about 12.50pm on 28 June.
“It was confirmed not to be an ordnance by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.
“Sunderland and Seaham Coastguard Rescue Teams attended as well as Northumbria Police.”
