The Echo reported in September 2021 how vehicles were speeding through Bishopwearmouth Cemetery between Hylton Road and Chester Road, with “no through road” signs at both ends being routinely ignored, along with the 10mph speed limit signs.

Some antisocial drivers have even been known to play loud music as they speed through the 600 metre stretch of road.

One angry nearby resident said it was going on “day and night” and that “they couldn’t care less if there’s funerals going on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bollards will soon block the Chester Road entrance to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.

Sunderland City Council announced in November that they would be taking action to end such behaviour.

The three Liberal Democrat councillors whose Pallion ward includes the cemetery had called for measures, which will now be in place by the end of March.

Vehicle access for legitimate purposes will still be available. The Chester Road end will be blocked, meaning that motorists entering from Hylton Road will find themselves having to turn back and leave the same way they came in. The new measures will not affect pedestrians.

The council confirmed in November that there had been an increase unwanted traffic in what is supposed to be a peaceful and restful place.

The Commonwealth war graves section is only metres from where vehicles are taking a short cut.

Councillors are understood to have since met with the council’s Bereavement Services department in early 2022, to finalise what would be done in practice.

Cllr Claire Rowntree is the council’s deputy leader and also cabinet portfolio holder for Environment and Transport.

She said: “As set out previously, there has been an increasing number of drivers who are using the cemetery as a short-cut and creating a disturbance and nuisance to visitors and nearby residents.

“Following consultation, bollards are to be placed at the Chester Road entrances with No Entry signs, further road markings in the cemetery and entry signs at the Hylton Road entrances. This work will be complete by the end of March.

“Pedestrians and other visitors are not affected by the changes and the restrictions will help ensure the peace and dignity of Bishopwearmouth Cemetery is respected.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.