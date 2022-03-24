Boldon Lawn Tennis Club, in Dipe Lane, West Boldon, had a defibrillator installed last week after two of its members recently suffered non-sport-related heart attacks.

The club bought the cabinet from local charity Red Sky Foundation and put the defibrillator outside the club, so the wider community could also access it in the event of a cardiac emergency, should it ever be needed

Now, the club is looking to raise £1,200 to pay for the life-saving equipment and are hoping for some generosity from the local community.

Chairman at Boldon Lawn Tennis Club, Viv Mcfarquhar, said: “A couple of our members who were just in their 50s recently had heart attacks and it got us thinking these incidents really can happen anytime and anywhere, so we wanted to do what we can to have this equipment and potentially save a life should it ever be called upon.

“It’s absolutely essential equipment to have. It really can save a life so it’s very important. The club is a community association sport club and is non profit making so we would value any help to cover the cost of the defibrillator and the cabinet . It will be available for use at the club but also by anyone that needs it.

Boldon Lawn Tennis Club was founded in 1886 and has become a central part of the community ever since.

The club has an offering of six tennis courts, three of which have floodlights and a well equipped sport house.

Offering tennis for all ages, the club has become integrated in the fabric of the community, regularly working local schools and encouraging sport participation in the area.

A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current to the heart and is used to treat sudden cardiac arrests.

Statistics show between 300,000 and 400,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest in a non-hospital environment every year.

To support Boldon Lawn Tennis Club in their fundraising, visit their Just Giving page here.

