Body of teenager found in Sunderland wooded area
The body of a teenager has been discovered in a wooded area.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.21pm on Monday, June 24, police received a report that a body of a male had been found in a wooded area off Toll Bar Road, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and sadly discovered the body of a 19-year-old man. His family have been notified and are being offered support from specialist officers.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”
The teenager’s body is believed to have been discovered near the junction with Leechmere Road.
His identity has still to be made public and an inquest into his death is expected to open shortly.