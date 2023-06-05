Body found in search for missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best

News you can trust since 1873
By Ross Robertson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Stock imageStock image
A body has been found in the search for missing Sunderland woman Danielle Best.

The 36-year-old was last seen at around 6.10pm on Monday, May 29 and worried family members later reported that Danielle was missing after they had not heard from her.

An extensive search was launched, and a number of enquiries were carried out to locate Danielle, but sadly a body was found today, Monday, June 6, in the Marsden area of South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police said formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it to be Danielle. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this devastating time.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in Danielle’s death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and not the news that we hoped to deliver to Danielle’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts go out to Danielle’s family and friends at this tragic time. We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected as they process what has happened.

“We want to thank everyone who shared our appeals to help find Danielle and shared information with us, as well as the many officers, partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with our search during the week. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

