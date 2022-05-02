Sixty-five-yer-old Barry Hopkins left his home in Shotton Colliery at around 8.30am on Tuesday, March 22, with security cameras later placing him in Peterlee at around 10.10am.
A statement released by Durham Constabulary late on May 1 said: “We regret to report a body has been found between Horden and Blackhall Colliery.
"Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing man Barry Hopkins have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Most Popular
-
1
Extreme pornography, inciting prostitution and dealing drugs - 15 people handed jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during April
-
2
Body found in search for missing East Durham man
-
3
Coffee shop plans rejected after £400,000 investment at historic Cox Green schoolhouse
-
4
Sunderland drink-driver banned from the roads for over three years after his third offence
-
5
Sunderland fisherman fined after being caught using illegal net at beach
“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we would like to thank everyone who assisted us with our search.”
Security camera footage last placed him heading towards the junction of the A19 roundabout and Burnhope Way on the day of his disappearance.