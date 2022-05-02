Body found in search for missing East Durham man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixty-five-yer-old Barry Hopkins left his home in Shotton Colliery at around 8.30am on Tuesday, March 22, with security cameras later placing him in Peterlee at around 10.10am.

A statement released by Durham Constabulary late on May 1 said: “We regret to report a body has been found between Horden and Blackhall Colliery.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing man Barry Hopkins have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we would like to thank everyone who assisted us with our search.”