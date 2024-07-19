Body found in Durham city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Durham Constabulary has confirmed a body has been found in the search for a missing man.
Emergency services were called to the Elvet Bridge area in Durham City centre at around 10am today (Friday July 19). A police cordon was put in place and Durham Constabulary have confirmed they believe the body is that of a Durham man who they have named only as Paul.
Paul was reported missing from his home on Saturday (July 13).
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “We are sad to report that a body has been found in the search for missing Durham man Paul. “Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family have been informed. “The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.