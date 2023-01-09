Officers attended Kingswood in Penshaw on Friday, January 6, after receiving reports of concern for a male at the address.

Northumbria Police has said that the body of a deceased man was found and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

The force has confirmed there is believed to be no third-party involvement and the man’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers were called to Kingswood on Friday (January 6)./Photo: Google Maps

