Body found after police receive report of concern for a man in Penshaw

The body of a dead man has sadly been found in Sunderland by police.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers attended Kingswood in Penshaw on Friday, January 6, after receiving reports of concern for a male at the address.

Northumbria Police has said that the body of a deceased man was found and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

The force has confirmed there is believed to be no third-party involvement and the man’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers were called to Kingswood on Friday (January 6)./Photo: Google Maps
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am on Friday (January 6), we received a report of concern for a male on Kingswood, Penshaw.

“Officers attended and sadly found the body of a deceased man.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

“There is believed to be no third-party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

