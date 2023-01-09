Body found after police receive report of concern for a man in Penshaw
The body of a dead man has sadly been found in Sunderland by police.
Officers attended Kingswood in Penshaw on Friday, January 6, after receiving reports of concern for a male at the address.
Northumbria Police has said that the body of a deceased man was found and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
The force has confirmed there is believed to be no third-party involvement and the man’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am on Friday (January 6), we received a report of concern for a male on Kingswood, Penshaw.
“Officers attended and sadly found the body of a deceased man.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.
“There is believed to be no third-party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”