Former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray has already raised £75,000 for the Foundation of Light from sales of his autobiography, I'd do it all Again, and has called on the support of Black Cats fans to break the £100,000 mark.

During his tenure as chairman, Sir Bob founded the Foundation and agreed to tell his story on the premise that 100% of money made from the sale of the book would go to support SAFC's official charity.

Sir Bob Murray at his last book signing.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Sir Bob said: “I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of Sunderland supporters since the book was published. People had joked for years I should write a book but it was only when the Foundation asked me to do it to help raise funds that I agreed. “There are no supporters in the land like Sunderland fans and their big-hearted response in buying the book is just typical of their unrivalled support and generosity.

"As most fans know I like to think big and with their help I think together we can top £100K for the Foundation, which would change so many more local lives in 2024.”

Sir Bob chatting to fans.

As part of his drive to raise much needed funds for the Foundation, Sir Bob will host a book signing in The Bridges Shopping Centre next week, which will be the final opportunity for supporters to get a signed copy of the book before Christmas. Supporters are invited to meet the former Sunderland AFC chairman in Sunderland city centre from 3.30 - 4.30pm on Tuesday 12 December (near the Primark entrance to the shopping mall) before Sunderland take on Leeds United that evening. Sir Bob will be there to meet supporters, have photographs taken and sign copies of 'I’d Do It All Again' - making it "the perfect Christmas gift for any Black Cats fan".

100% of the money made from Sir Bob's book is going to the Foundation of Light.

The book, which will also be available to buy on the day of the signing event, chronicles Sir Bob's story from the dust-choked Consett streets of the 1950s, where he left school with just one 'o' level, to the building of the Stadium of Light, Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park.

He recounts interactions with a wide cast of characters ranging from Len Shackleton, Brian Clough, Lawrie McMenemy, Peter Reid, Niall Quinn and even a former Prime Minister for whom he had to "act a human shield".

The Foundation of Light was founded in 2001 and uses the power of football to inspire young people and change lives using a range of pioneering and award-wining sports, health, community and education programmes.