Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BMX freestyle star and Olympic silver medallist Kieran Reilly has thanked fans for their support after posting a message on social media after badly breaking his foot at a showpiece event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran, 23, originally from Gateshead, posted a photograph on Instagram showing himself lying in a hospital bed with his right foot heavily bandaged.

Kieran Reilly has revealed he has broken his foot. | Red Bull

He said: “At the featured event a couple of weeks ago I actually broke my foot in the final trick of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yesterday I underwent surgery to get a screw in my navicular and now the recovery really starts.

“It’s already killing me being off of my bike, but I’m doing everything I can outside of riding to make the comeback as smooth as possible.

“The highs wouldn’t feel as good without the lows, right?”

Kieran Reilly performs at Red Bull Featured in Manchester Central, United Kingdom on Saturday April 12th, 2025. | Red Bull

Kieran, who honed his BMX skills at the Leam Lane skatepark in Gateshead, went on to thank people for their support.

He added: “Thanks to everyone for their continued support, and in particular British Cycling UK and Red Bull UK for getting me in so quickly with the best doctors for the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran won the gold medal at the 2023 European Games with victory in the men's BMX freestyle park in Krzeszowice. In August 2023 he won gold at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships – Men's freestyle BMX in Glasgow.