Blue plaque unveiled at Washington pub to honour Susan Peareth, known for work to educate the poor in Georgian Wearside
The work of a pioneering educator who worked to better the lives of those less fortunate has been marked with a new blue plaque at a Wearside pub.
The Blue Bell Inn in Washington has been fitted with a blue heritage plaque in tribute to the work done by Susan Peareth, the Lady of Peareth Hall in the 1800s.
Mrs Peareth, who was born in 1752, is known for her work with poorer families and children, teaching them numeracy, reading and writing. At the time, there were very few schools in existence for
the poor.
When she died in 1821, she left money to build a school on the site of what is now the Blue Bell Inn in Peareth Hall Road.
High Usworth School, as it became, stood from 1826 until 1969 and played a key role in educating people in the Washington area.
The plaque commemorating Mrs Peareth’s work and generosity was unveiled last week by Washington West councillor Bernard Scaplehorn,
Councillor Scaplehorn said: “It was an honour to unveil the plaque acknowledging the pioneering work of Susan Peareth. This dedication from Susan Peareth will now never be forgotten.”
Blue Bell landlady Lisa Dorman was delighted to see the plaque unveiled at the pub.
She said: “It was lovely to receive the plaque. It was very prestigious and we’re all very proud.”
The unveiling of the plaque was celebrated at the pub with a buffet to remember the work of Mrs Peareth and the benefits she brought to the people Washington.
The plaque is part of the work of The Washington Trust, working with Washington History Society, to create a blue plaque trail in the area honouring more of Washington’s historic heroes.
The first new blue plaque in the area was unveiled on the in 2018 commemorating RAF Usworth and the Battle of Britain.
Plaques to comedian Bobby Thompson, Somme chaplain Cyril Lomax, and footballer Jimmy Hagan were among others on a list of those being looked into discussed earlier this year.
Commemorative plaques can be found on buildings of all styles and dates across Sunderland, and heritage chiefs say they are one of the most effective means of celebrating our history and the historic environment.