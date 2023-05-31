The Bishop of Durham, the Rt Rev Paul Butler.

The Bishop of Durham, the Rt Rev Paul Butler, began his four-day Prayer Walk by setting off from the city’s National Glass Centre with his companions.

The party then walked to Roker Beach and the Roker Park recreation area on their way to St Andrew’s Church, where there was a stop for midday prayers and a question and answer session with local residents and community leaders, before concluding with a Deanery Ascension and Confirmation Service at St Peter’s, Monkwearmouth.

The four-day event was focused on Sunderland this year and was organised by curates in the Wearmouth Deanery who were among the walkers.

Bishop Paul and his companion at the National Glass Centre.

Day two took the party through Doxford Park, Silksworth and Ryhope and the remaining days saw The Bishop visiting, schools and churches in the area.

The Revd Wim Kuiper, Curate at St Matthew & St Wilfrid in Sunderland, said Bishop Paul thoroughly enjoyed the Prayer Walk.

He said: “The Prayer Walk was a great success. Bishop Paul enjoyed meeting children and adults alike, taking questions about his role at the Coronation as well as what it is like to be a Bishop.

“It is vital the Church is visible. We have to go beyond our walls and events like the Prayer Walk are a really effective way of doing this.

Bishop Paul on the seafront.

“We met people on the streets, prayed at different locations and handed our prayer cards.”

Bishop Paul in Sunderland