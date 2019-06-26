Daley Mathison had a passion for racing bikes from a young age.

Pals of Daley Mathison plan to hold ‘Daley’s last ride out’ from his home village of Murton to his funeral in Stockton at around 1pm, on Wednesday, June 26.

The 27-year-old, who attended St Joseph’s RC Primary in Murton before going on to Easington Academy in Easington Village, died earlier this month on the third lap of the course.

Daley Mathison, 27, grew up in Murton.

The experienced competitor said as a youngster it was his dream to take part in the event and had entered several times before.

His fastest lap of the Mountain Course was recorded at 128.054mph in last year’s Superstock race, making him the 34th fastest rider of all time.

Daley’s schoolfriend and fellow bike enthusiast Alan Honnor said he moved from Murton to Stockton four years ago to live with his wife Natalie and the couple are parents to Daisy.

His death has left his family devastated.

Daley Mathison, pictured at an event.

Today, Alan and others will gather at the Village Inn before heading through Murton, where they will rev their machines on Church Street in his honour and then on to his service in Stockton.

Alan, 28, said: “Daley and I became friends through motorcross, because he get fit on the training tracks.”Anything with an engine, Daley was up for, he loved them.

“He was a character and he would do anything for everyone, he would always be there to help you.

“I found out what had happened when my dad phoned me and I just didn’t know what to say.

“He loved life, he was the best, and that’s how I’ll remember him.

“We will be revving our bikes as a sign of respect for him, rather than a minute’s silence, and this will be Daley’s last ride out.”

Daley started racing aged 13 and went on to work as a labourer while seeking sponsorship support.

Following his death, Natalie posted online: “Daley, as Daisy says, is now sleeping with the fairies.

“That’s all I can bring myself to say right now.