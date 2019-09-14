Logan Soakell, 19, died in the collision in Front Street, Haswell, when the bike he was riding struck a telegraph pole at around 8.30pm on Friday, September 6.

His passenger, who has not been named, was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary by ambulance.

Durham Constabulary, which previously said he was in a critical condition, has confirmed he remains in intensive care in hospital.

The scene of the motor bike collision off the B1280 Salter's Lane, Haswell, County Durham. Picture by Frank Reid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inquest into Logan’s death is expected to open at Durham Coroner's Court in Crook on Monday, September 16.

Flowers have been placed close to the scene, which is also on the B1280 Salter’s Lane through the village,

A spokesperson for the force said the tragedy happened when it is “believed the motorcycle, for reasons unknown, lost control before leaving the road”.

Officers investigating the crash have said they want to hear from any witnesses, including people who were in a vehicle which arrived at the scene.

Flowers left at the scene of the crash in Haswell. Picture by Frank Reid

They say dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the incident would also help the investigations.

The North East Ambulance Service sent two double-crewed ambulances to the scene and two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), with a Great North Air Ambulance doctor arriving by road.