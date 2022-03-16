Friends Colin Burgin-Plews and Chris Johnson were reunited at Sunderland Aquatic Centre today, Wednesday, March 16, ahead of the runs on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.

Colin, who is famous as the Big Pink Dress man, will be raising funds for St Benedict’s Hospice during this year’s event, while Sunderland dad Chris, who was diagnosed with an incurable Gastrointestinal stromal tumour in December 2019, has devoted himself to raising cash for Children with Cancer UK.

Chris, 42, has been appointed as an official ambassador for the runs, and Colin met with him and some of the other ambassadors to share fund-raising advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have known Colin for many years through running and other things and I lean on him for any fund-raising tips I can – although I will probably draw the line at wearing the big dress,” said Chris.

“I have been fundraising for Children with Cancer UK and altogether is it is now more than £25,000 – I hope to take it that total to £30,000 with donations for the run.”

He is looking forward to it: “10K is a good distance for me – anything more than that and I start to panic,” he said.

Launch of the Sunderland City Runs with Big Pink Dress Colin Plews and ambassadors from left Richard Houghton, Chris Johnson and Nicole Glover.

"I am not built for marathons or half marathons but 10K is a fun distance – and the route is a good.”

Colin, 53, said the pandemic had been ‘a horrendous couple of years for fundraising’ but he was hopeful the Sunderland Run would see him hit his next target: "I am £467 short of £150,000, so this run should get me over that, “ said Colin, who will be fund-raising for St Benedict’s Hospice.

Sunderland mum Nicole Glover, 26, is also a run ambassador. She has lost seven stone through running in recent years and loves the Sunderland events: “It is the atmosphere,” she said.

“On some runs, there are stretches where support is really good and some where it is a bit flat, but in Sunderland, there is always somebody there to cheer you on."

Chris Johnson

Entries for the 3K, 5K and 10K runs are available at www.sunderlandcity10k.com. To donate to Chris’ fund, visit justgiving.com/gotthegistofit

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.