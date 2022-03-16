Big Pink Dress man’s fundraising advice for Sunderland Runs ambassadors
Two North East fundraisers are hoping to reach landmark totals when they take part in this year’s Sunderland Runs.
Friends Colin Burgin-Plews and Chris Johnson were reunited at Sunderland Aquatic Centre today, Wednesday, March 16, ahead of the runs on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.
Colin, who is famous as the Big Pink Dress man, will be raising funds for St Benedict’s Hospice during this year’s event, while Sunderland dad Chris, who was diagnosed with an incurable Gastrointestinal stromal tumour in December 2019, has devoted himself to raising cash for Children with Cancer UK.
Chris, 42, has been appointed as an official ambassador for the runs, and Colin met with him and some of the other ambassadors to share fund-raising advice.
“I have known Colin for many years through running and other things and I lean on him for any fund-raising tips I can – although I will probably draw the line at wearing the big dress,” said Chris.
“I have been fundraising for Children with Cancer UK and altogether is it is now more than £25,000 – I hope to take it that total to £30,000 with donations for the run.”
He is looking forward to it: “10K is a good distance for me – anything more than that and I start to panic,” he said.
"I am not built for marathons or half marathons but 10K is a fun distance – and the route is a good.”
Colin, 53, said the pandemic had been ‘a horrendous couple of years for fundraising’ but he was hopeful the Sunderland Run would see him hit his next target: "I am £467 short of £150,000, so this run should get me over that, “ said Colin, who will be fund-raising for St Benedict’s Hospice.
Sunderland mum Nicole Glover, 26, is also a run ambassador. She has lost seven stone through running in recent years and loves the Sunderland events: “It is the atmosphere,” she said.
“On some runs, there are stretches where support is really good and some where it is a bit flat, but in Sunderland, there is always somebody there to cheer you on."
Entries for the 3K, 5K and 10K runs are available at www.sunderlandcity10k.com. To donate to Chris’ fund, visit justgiving.com/gotthegistofit