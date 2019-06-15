Pint-sized pedallers joined family members of all ages as they tackled a bike ride together across a Sunderland parkland.

The Active Sunderland Big Family Bike Ride was staged on Saturday, June 15 at Herrington Country Park, with 112 riders covering the 5-mile course.

The Active Sunderland's BIG Family Bike Ride as it got under way at Herrington Country Park.

Among them was Claire Purvis, 39, an exams officer from Lakeside Village, husband David, 40, an events officer, and their two-year-old daughter Eve.

Claire said: “We wanted to take part to be active and to get involved.

“It’s the first time we’ve been with Eve now she’s old enough to be pulled along in the trailer.

“We want to make sure Eve is involved in activities like this.”

Claire and David Purvis with their daughter Eve.

Stephen Wood, 48, from Herrington, the director of a renewable energy firm, took part alongside son Gabriel, 10.

“We did it last year and we’re very local and we like to support the community,” he said.

“It’s a good course and it’s a good family day out.”

Steven Jackson, 37, a driver from Wheatley Hill, was taking part with son Matthew, six.

Nicola Foster and Steven Jackson with their sons Thomas, nine, and Matthew, six.

He and son Thomas, nine, will join in Sunday, June 16’s 20-mile ride, which will start at 9.30am at St Peter’s Riverside and take a circular route back to the starting point, with a 35-mile route also open.

Steven and his boys are raising money for Hug in a Bag, which gifts bags of treats to women diagnosed with breast cancer across the North East, with Steven’s partner and the boys’ mum Nicola Foster, 36, a member of the fund’s committee.

He said: “We wanted to do it and we decided it was worth doing it for a worthwhile good cause.”

The ride is part of Sunderland City Council’s Big series of activities, with Everyone Active the sponsor of the Saturday route.

Mayor of Sunderland David Snowdon and consort and fellow Councillor Dianne Snowdon with Everyone Active mascot Roary at the start of the Active Sunderland's BIG Family Bike Ride at Herrington Country Park.

Mayor of Sunderland David Snowdon will be taking part in Sunday’s 20 mile-ride as part of a team of eight, including wife and fellow councillor Dianne.

He signed up after a rider challenged him to join in as he celebrated the start of last year’s long rides.

He said: “It’s really good to see so many people getting active and it’s nice to see families get together for the event.”

Sustrans checked out bikes before they went off across the course.

Families came together to take part in the event.

Today's event was aimed at riders of all ages.

The ride took cyclists across Herrington Country Park.