Peterlee is set to benefit from £20m of investment to help regenerate the town.

The town will receive the new funding and support over the next decade, helping the management and delivery of local investment projects with a particular focus on the regeneration of highstreets and community infrastructure.

The investment is part of the Government’s Pride in Place programme, which will see up to £5bn invested over 10 years in 250 places across the UK.

Durham County Council said the money will be a “big boost” to their Strategic Place Plans (SPPs) which “places communities at the heart of identifying the opportunities and issues in their local areas by working with the community to look at how the area can be revitalised”.

Cllr Karen Allison, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for leisure, tourism and high street, said: “This funding will be a boost to our work in regenerating these areas and will no doubt be welcomed by residents, but it doesn’t undo the lack of government support for our high streets over many years.

“Until we can be honest that the national funding system is struggling, councils like ours will remain in an extremely difficult position.

“There needs to be more help for us to reduce our deficit and support children with special educational needs.”

Stanley and Crook North and Tow Law are also set to benefit from £20m each to support regeneration projects.

Cllr Allison added: “Our Strategic Place Plans are already encouraging the community to get involved in identifying issues and regeneration opportunities across the county with areas such as Stanley currently underway.

“Meanwhile, Crook and Peterlee are due to commence in the coming months, which will see them get their own SPPs.

“This funding support will, nonetheless, provide help for the delivery of each community’s priorities.”