Bid submitted to transform Washington’s former Whitehouse Social Club into ‘family-orientated’ gym

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council received a planning application for the site of the Whitehouse Social Club, off Knoulberry Road, in Washington.

In 2020, proposals were approved to transform the building into a ‘functions venue’ for private functions including birthdays and wedding parties.

However, according to documents submitted with the latest bid, the venue is now closed.

The former Whitehouse social club, in Washington.

Fresh proposals aim to pave the way for the relocation of a “family-orientated gymnasium”, currently based in Armstrong Road, Washington.

A submitted planning statement adds: “The gymnasium needs to relocate close to the existing gymnasium as [the] majority of the members are local residents.

“The proposed premises are within 0.5km of the current gymnasium location which will maintain the business viability by maintaining the current membership base.

“Other locations have been considered, however, they would have an adverse effect on the business as members would need to travel out of the locality.”

Paperwork lists the applicant as Rokbox Gym Ltd and adds the new development would create four full-time equivalent jobs.

Floor plans also show a range of facilities planned across two floors, including a ‘kids climbing wall’ and ‘kids boxing club’; a coffee area, gym areas and spaces for yoga, sports therapy and sun beds.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal.