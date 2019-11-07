Charity 4Louis name their new building in memory of midwife Samanatha Eastwood.

Kirsty McGurrell, from Washington, set up charity ‘4Louis’ to support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss, after losing her own son Louis in 2009.

It produces memory boxes to help grieving parents build memories of their children and come to terms with their loss.

Charity 4Louis name the building in memory of midwife Samanatha Eastwood with sister Gemma Eastwood and mother Carol Eastwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also fundraises to fund bereavement and family rooms in hospitals, a private space for families to spend time with their child as they prepare to say goodbye.

And now it has announced that it has named their new home after midwife Samantha Eastwood who had been a keen fundraiser for the charity before her shocking death.

The 28-year-old was a midwife from Royal Stoke Hospital had been missing for eight days before her body was discovered in a rural area near Staffordshire on August 4.

Charity 4Louis name the building in memory of midwife Samanatha Eastwood with sister Gemma Eastwood, mother Carol Eastwood chartiy Kirsty Knight and Bob McGurrell.

Michael Stirling, 33, admitted killing Ms Eastwood and was been jailed for life at Stafford Crown Court, to serve a minimum of 17 years.

The charity decided to name their building after Samantha in recognition of her fundraising for them which saw her take part in a charity skydive just four weeks before her death.

Her mum Carole Eastwood and sister Gemma Eastwood visited the building along with her colleagues from Royal Stoke Hospital on October 26 to see the plaque unveiled in her honour.

Victoria Usher, 4Louis events manager, said: “Samantha has done a lot for us in the past in supporting the charity, doing a sky dive last year just four weeks before she was murdered.

4Louis founder Kirsty McGurrell with her memory boxes.