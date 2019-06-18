Benjamin takes his marks to thank team who saved his mum's life
A schoolboy is running to say thank you to the medical team who saved his mum’s life.
Sunderland Royal Hospital’s head and neck cancer services department performed a nine-hour operation on Suzanne Miller in October 2018, to remove tonsil and neck cancer after she discovered a lump in her neck. She is now recovering after chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
On Saturday, September 7, Suzanne’s eight-year-old son Benjamin, a pupil at Red Rose Primary School in Chester-le-Street, will compete in the Mini Great North Run to raise money for the department.
He has already raised about £800 and aims for £1,000.
Suzanne, 49, who lives with husband Simon, Benjamin and other son Archie, 17, praised the NHS and Sunderland Royal Hospital.
She said: “The weeks after the operation were horrendous and I spent most of January asleep or being sick. I had a nasal feeding tube from the middle of December and I lost three-and-a-half-stone, but the tube was taken out a few weeks ago and life is gradually getting back to normal.
“When I was able to take Benjamin to school for the first time since September he had a smile on his face from ear to ear.”
“I couldn’t have asked for better care.
“I feel very lucky because, although I still have a long way to go, I’m here and that’s the main thing.”
Macmillan head and heck clinical nurse specialist, Rachael Bannister-Young, said: “On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Benjamin and wish him all the best for the Mini Great North Run.”
“We get tremendous satisfaction when we are able to help patients and support their families at a very difficult time in their lives and it is always very touching and overwhelming when they want to show their appreciation in return.”
Benjamin said: “I wanted to run for Sunderland Hospital because I love my mum and they have made her better.”
Sponsor Benjamin on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/suzanne-miller-215?utm_id=1&utm_term=2b9nyYAKP