Beamish Museum shows support for Durham Pride with screening of Pride movie

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North is set to screen multi-award-winning film Pride in its 1950s cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film documents the story of solidarity between striking miners and LGBT+ activists in 1984.

Pride will be screened at Beamish Museum's 1950s cinema. | Beamish

The County Durham open air museum is working with Durham Pride, Durham Miners Association, and OUT NE for the special screening on Saturday October 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the Striking Times exhibition will be on display in the museum’s STEM learning space in The 1950s Town.

Striking Times was created for the 25th anniversary of the 1984/85 Miners Strikes. The exhibition was the culmination of a project collecting memories from those who experienced the strikes, reflecting on their involvement and their feelings about the strike 25 years on.

The movie will be screened at Beamish Museum's cinema. | Beamish

A museum spokesperson said: “Beamish is really pleased to be working with Durham Pride, Durham Miners Association, and OUT NE to show ‘Pride’ in our 1950s cinema.

“Forty years on from the end of the 1984/85 miners strikes, this is a true story of solidarity, friendship and communities united in pursuit of social justice which still resonates today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event by Durham Pride will be introduced by Peter Darrant, Chair of OUT NE, and the film introduced by Stephen Guy, Chair of the Durham Miners’ Association.

Following the film, there will be an opportunity to meet Peter, Stephen and Beamish Museum’s Head of Industry Jonathan Kindleysides and ask them questions about the region’s mining heritage and the lasting impact on LGBT+ solidarity and unity.

The original Pride movie poster. | Beamish Museum.

Commenting on the event, Durham Pride Chair Mel Metcalf BEM said: “We’re thrilled to be marking 40 years since the end of the Miners’ Strike with this special screening of Pride in the wonderful 1950s cinema, a film that captures the spirit of unity and resilience so integral to our region’s heritage.

“Working in partnership with the Durham Miners’ Association, we hope to encourage reflection and conversation about the power of solidarity, both past and present.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August (2025) Durham County Council ruling Reform Party confirmed the annual Durham Pride event will no longer receive any public funding.

Following the news, Durham Pride teamed up with the Durham Miners Association to start fundraising to ensure next year’s 2026 event can go ahead.

Part of the fundraising saw the screening of Pride at Redhills Durham Miners Hall.

Durham Miners Association Chairman Stephen Guy said: “Solidarity had no borders – the Durham Miners’ Association and Durham Pride share that truth at Beamish Museum with the powerful story of Pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A true story that reminds us that the fight for dignity is always stronger when we come together. I am excited to be part of such an exciting initiative taking place at an exceptional County Durham venue."

Starring Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton and Paddy Considine, Pride was named best film at the British Independent Film Awards.

The screening will take place in the museum’s recreation of the Grand cinema which stood in Ryhope, Sunderland.

Thanks to funding from Point North Community Fund, the Pride screening is free, but tickets must be booked in advance via the Beamish Museum website.

A museum entry ticket is required.