Over 800,000 people visited the museum last year.

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, has been named in the top 20 most visited national attractions.

The latest Visit England report showed the museum received 801,756 visitors in 2023, making Beamish the most popular attraction in the North East and the 17th most visited most visited paid-for attraction nationally.

Beamish Museum.

The museum’s chief executive Rhiannon Hiles said: “We’re delighted to be named the most visited attraction in the North East, and the 17th most visited paid-for attraction nationally.

“It was fantastic to welcome over 801,000 visitors to the museum last year, from across the region, the country and the world, to enjoy the world-class experience that Beamish offers.”

On July 6, the museum opened its new 1950s cinema, The Grand, a recreation of Ryhope’s picture house, a toy shop named after Romer Parrish in Middlesbrough, milk bar, and A Reece Ltd, a radio and electrical services and record shop.

As part of the Remaking Beamish project, the museum has also opened a Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Learning Centre, pottery, and the Drovers Tavern, which opened in June and serves Georgian-inspired food and drink.

Rhiannon added: “The number of visitors is testament to the work of our brilliant team of staff and volunteers, and comes at an incredibly exciting time for Beamish, with the recent opening of our 1950s cinema and shops, and Georgian tavern and pottery.

“We will also soon be opening our first self-catering cottages for visitors to stay overnight.

“As a charity, we rely on our much-valued visitors and supporters to continue our work, which includes engaging with communities to share and preserve their heritage, running our health and wellbeing and learning programmes, including STEM, and our work around environmental sustainability.

“The North East is an amazing place to visit, live and work in, with many wonderful attractions and, as an anchor cultural institution, we’re proud to be working with partners to continue to attract people to the region.”

Beamish Museum.

The Visit England 2023 survey gathered information from 1,513 English visitor attractions, which showed that while visits to attractions continued to recover last year, they were still significantly down on pre-pandemic levels.

The Tower of London was the most visited paid-for attraction in England, with 2.8 million visitors, followed by Kew Gardens with 2 million visitors.

Visit England director Andrew Stokes said: “It’s good to see continued growth in visits to our wonderful attractions and this survey underlines what we know from the industry, that there remains ground to be covered to get our sector back to pre-pandemic levels and that the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

“With the summer holidays fast approaching, I urge everyone to show your support, boost local economies through tourism and make magical memories in England’s high quality and varied attractions.”

With schools due to break-up on Friday (July 19) the museum has an extensive programme of events across the summer holidays, details of which can be found on the Beamish Website.