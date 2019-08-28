Beamish is getting set for its Christmas celebrations -0 and you can be part of it

The museum has started recruitment for extra Christmas staff and has a range of roles available.

As well as Santa Claus(es), management are looking for Christmas Grotto helpers, Food Team Engagers and Guest Engagers.

Elf and safety experience is not required.

Santa is focal point of festive activities at Beamish Museum

Here’s what each role involves:

Father Christmas

Seasonal Variable Hours 0-37.

Grade: £9.29 per hour.

Duties and Responsibilities: To engage with all visitors/ groups at the grotto and provide a magical and unique experience for all who visit, to assist with preparing the grotto before opening with general cleaning, lighting fires, refilling present bags, resetting grotto decorations.

Must be prepared to wear a Father Christmas costume, including a beard/wig.

The post is subject to a DBS check.

Guest Engager

0 to 37 Variable Hour Contracts

£9.29 per hour, pro rata for 16 and 17 year olds

Duties and Responsibilities: Engage with visitors using a variety of techniques which may include first person interpretation, food and beverage preparation, retail, cooking, musical performance and dance and care for domestic animals as allocated.

Deliver learning activities when required (Some posts will be required to undertake a DBS check).

Cash handling duties will be required within some areas.

Grotto helper

Seasonal Variable Hours 0-37

Grade: £9.29 per hour, pro rata for 16 and 17 year olds

Duties and Responsibilities: To engage with all visitors/ groups at the grotto, to assist with preparing the grotto before opening with general cleaning, lighting fires, refilling present bags, resetting grotto decorations.

Must be prepared to wear a costume provided by the Museum.

Food Team Engager

Seasonal variable hours

Grade: £9.29 per hour for age 18 and over (pro rata for 16 & 17 year olds)

Duties and Responsibilities: Helping the food team engage with visitors through a variety of interpretive sales techniques and demonstrations, to assist in food and beverage preparation and serving.

Support and assist with traditional experiences.

Cash handling duties are required.