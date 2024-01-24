Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beacon of Light, home of SAFC's official charity The Foundation of Light, is launching a free movie nights initiative to help families during the cost of living crisis.

With inflation still rising and the cost of everyday essentials outstripping what many people earn, spending money on 'luxury' goods and events including going to the cinema is something some families just can't afford.

Families enjoying one of last year's movie nights.

With ticket prices at many national cinema chains retailing at more than £10 for adults and over £7 for children, a family trip, once taking into account transport and snacks, is more than £50 for an average family of two adults and two children.

To help ensure families don't miss out on enjoying a cinema experience together, the Beacon of Light has set up a giant movie screen and will be showing family classics including Finding Nemo and the 2016 sequel, Finding Dory.

Also being screened is the new 2023 Disney movie, Wish, and for Valentines Day there will be a special screening of Tangled which is based on the classic fairy tale of Rapunzel.

Beacon of Light General Manager Jemma Dowson said: "We're really happy to bring our movie nights back for 2024 as they proved really popular last year. "It's a little something that can help families during the cost of living crisis and it's a chance for them to enjoy time together and make the most of our space."

The Beacon of Light has also been providing a 'warm space' for people to use during the cost of living crisis, when some families have been facing a very real choice of eating or heating.

Anyone attending one of the movie screenings will receive a free hot chocolate thanks to funding from the Premier League Fans Fund.

Movie dates and times

All the movies will start at 4pm, to enable children to finish school and get to the Beacon on time.

No advanced booking is required and anyone wishing to attend the movies should arrive at the dates and screenings listed below.

Friday February 2 – The Greatest Showman

Friday February 9 – Tangled (Valentine's Day special)

Friday February 16 – Wish (new release)

Friday February 23 – Cars

Friday March 1 – Finding Nemo

Friday March 8 – Finding Dory

Friday March 15 – Space Jam

Wednesday March 20 – Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Thursday March 28 – Peter Rabbit (Easter special)