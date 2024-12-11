Barry Hyde is digging dip into the area’s rich mining heritage for his latest album.

Barry Hyde, photographed by Amelia Read | Amelia Read

The Futureheads’ frontman and publican at The Peacock has announced he will be releasing sophomore album, Miners’ Ballads, early next year.

Inspired by the North East’s coal mining heritage, with emphasis on Sunderland and Washington, the concept album has been commissioned by Sunderland City Council and Paul Emerson.

While researching the album, Barry discovered an ancestral tragedy that has made this album very personal to him.

He explains: “What started off as an interesting local arts commission, became a personal journey into the folk tradition and my family history, which uncovered a terrible tragedy that occurred to my ancestors.”

Musically, the album - which Barry self-produced, engineered and played most of the instruments on - is said to sit somewhere between his 2016 album Malody and the more acoustic/folk moments of The Futureheads.

The artist describes it as a ‘narrative’ of songs that could be viewed as the life story of a young collier; a tale of love, toil, hardship, innocence, community and tragedy.

The Miners’ Life artwork | Submitted

Barry drew on various resources and people for inspiration.

His friend, Keith Gregson, a retired history teacher, historian and musician, who worked with The Futureheads on their 2012 a cappella album Rant, wrote a book with Jim Moreland called Just One Man about songs on experiences in coal mining.

Jim, now a teacher, was a miner as a teenager and is credited as a lyricist on the album.

Meanwhile, Keith has researched Barry’s family tree and discovered that two ancestors - Thomas, 13 and Joseph, 14 - had been killed in a mining disaster in February 1882 in Trimdon, County Durham.

Touched by the discovery, Barry found a poem, written by The Pitman’s Poet Tommy Armstrong called The Trimdon Grange Explosion about the day his ancestors lost their lives. The final track on the album is dedicated to them.

Barry is also well known for running The Peacock pub, formerly known as The Londonderry after the infamous mine owner, the Marquess of Londonderry.

Track 8 on the album Last Dance (At Londonderry’s Ball) is about an exploitative man who ultimately falls apart.

Speaking about lead track, The Miner’s Life, Barry described it as “a traditional colliers song about the dangers, hardships and bravery of those that worked underground.”

He used the Cello Suite in G by JS Bach as a harmonic template and inspiration point.

Elsewhere on the album, there’s Collier Laddie - a song about a landlord trying to woo a local girl who is in love with a miner.

Come All You Colliers is a rallying cry to the unions, and What Happened To The Ponies is about the ponies that used to live in the mines.

Often going blind, they had a sixth sense and knew if the mines were going to collapse, a theme also explored on The Endless Rope.