There are usually eight bank holidays in England each year, but there are nine in 2022 thanks to celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which are taking place from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5.

This year, the bank holidays on June 2 and June 3 replace the traditional Spring bank holiday, which tends to take place on the last Monday in May.

Here are the bank holiday dates for next year’s diary:

We take a look at the bank holidays for 2023.

When are the bank holidays in England in 2023?

Monday, January 2: New Year’s Day, substitute day

Friday, April 7: Good Friday

Monday, April 10: Easter Monday

Monday, May 1: Early May bank holiday

Monday, May 29: Spring bank holiday

Monday, August 28: Summer bank holiday

Monday, December 25: Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26: Boxing Day

We asked our readers for their views on whether the number of bank holidays across the spring and summer months should be distributed more evenly throughout the year.

While many were in favour of keeping them as they are, some called for a reduction in the number of bank holidays to lessen the impact on small businesses and also staff in certain sectors who are unable to get the days off.

Meanwhile, others backed the idea of some days being moved to different times.

This is what you had to say on our social media pages:

Hilary Lamming: “Yes, one in about October, breaks the year, move the first May one - just my opinion.”

Mel Jones: “Yes stick them in the middle of the six weeks holidays for us poor parents. I cant remember having this many holidays when i was at school.”

Ellie Oxley: “Personally I’d prefer them in the summer!”

Bob Simpson: “They are too many bank holidays this year most people have to work them and don't get extra pay.”

Haydon Vest: “Bank Holidays are too close together. Some of us don't get paid for them.”

Margaret Sample: “Think of the employer. Small businesses struggle without adding extra bank holidays.”

Lynn Dobson: “Canada has 11 bank holidays. We should have the same.”