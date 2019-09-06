Bands FC has set up its exhibition with the Old Cinema Launderette, which doubles up as a music venue.

The idea for the badges brings together the idea of club crests and bands to create new logos to represent groups.

The team behind have now put together more than 400 badges, with a selection of them now on show at the launderette in Marshall Terrace in Gilesgate, Durham.

Old Cinema Launderette owner Richard Turner with the Bands FC exhibition, which is running in his venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous exhibition spaces have included Pop Recs in Sunderland, with a display also part of the National Football Museum in Manchester.

North East bands to be honoured with a crest include Frankie and the Heartstrings, which is inspired by the old-style Sunderland badge and the cover of the group's album Decency, Field Music, which also features red and white stripes and the front of their self-titled first album, South Shields band Angelic Upstarts, inspired by first album Teenage Warning.

AC/DC, Pulp and The Cure, Led Zeppelin, Queen and Run DMC are among the many who have had logos created.

Richard Turner runs the Old Cinema Launderette with his family and has turned it into a cafe bar and music venue, with Tony Wright of Terrorvision, Houghton’s Tom Mouse Smith, Kathryn Williams and Martin Stephenson among the wealth of acts to play.

Bands FC creates crests inspired by groups.

The Bands FC show launched with the help of two sold-out shows by Sunderland’s own The Lake Poets, which took place on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5.

Singer songwriter Martin Longstaff’s badge is also derived from Sunderland’s old crest, with a nod to the city’s shipbuilding history and his own song Shipyards.

Richard, who is due to welcome BBC 6Music star and musician Tom Robinson and Richard Digance to future shows, said: “At Old Cinema Launderette we have been watching the steady popularity of Bands FC.

“Bands as football teams, football teams as bands. It sounds downright odd but it just works.

The Old Cinema Launderette, Durham, also hosts performances by music acts.

“Some of the Bands FC mash ups are genius.

“To fully get your head round the project you need to see the visuals.

“Locally we have Lake Poets and Sunderland mixed together on the SAFC badge.

“Entry is free but feel free to have a coffee or a craft beer while you look for your favourite team or band.

Mark Liptrott, of Bands FC, sets up the exhibition in the Old Cinema Launderette, Durham.

“You can even bring your washing in.”

The display will continue until Monday, September 23.

The Old Cinema Launderette is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm and it is closed on Sunday.

A small selection of the badges on show at the Old Cinema Launderette in Durham - including one for Frankie and the Heartstrings and the Lake Poets.