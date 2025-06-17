Sunderland AFC’s return to the Premier League marks a major milestone not only for the club, but for its official charity, the Foundation of Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Foundation of Light youngster celebrating SAFC's play off win | Submitted

As the team steps back onto football’s biggest stage, the Foundation is preparing to harness the global spotlight and renewed momentum to expand its life-changing work across the North East.

Foundation of Light CEO Lesley Spuhler has issued an open letter to supporters, outlining what this promotion means for the region and how it will help drive positive change in the lives of thousands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter reads: "Three weeks on – and fixture release day almost upon us; having had time to reflect on that Wembley win, we can celebrate more than just a return to the Premier League, but a return to where Sunderland AFC belongs.

“This achievement is about so much more than football. It’s about the resilience of a community, the loyalty of our supporters, and the belief that brighter days are always possible. At the Foundation of Light, it’s also a powerful new platform, a chance to do more, reach further and change lives on a bigger scale.

Lesley Spuhler CEO | Submitted

"The Premier League is a global stage, but its impact will be felt deeply in our local communities. This return brings with it new opportunities: greater visibility, increased investment, and a renewed platform to drive positive change across the North East.

"Promotion to the Premier League will inspire a new generation of Sunderland supporters, and we’ll be working hard to channel that energy into our programmes in schools and communities across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enzo Le Fee visits the Beacon of Light | Submitted

"We’ve always known how powerful the Sunderland badge can be when it comes to engaging young people, especially those who might not connect with teachers, youth workers, or authority figures. Now, with the spotlight on us like never before, we have an even greater opportunity to support, uplift, and empower those who need us most.

"To every supporter who stood by us through the tough times, this is for you. And because of you, the Foundation of Light stands stronger than ever, ready to make the most of this incredible moment.

"We are Premier League once again. Let’s make sure our impact off the pitch is just as powerful as our performance on it!"