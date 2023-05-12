Autistic campaigner delighted to return to Sunderland with Lotus supercar

Autistic campaigner Ritchie Smith, who runs the https://www.awesometistic.co.uk/ Community Interest Company, is touring venues to raise awareness of the condition and help people who are neurodivergent feel less alone - with the help of a Lotus supercar.

After a stint at the MetroCentre, he arrived in The Bridges with a Lotus Emira on Friday, May 12, and will remain at the shopping centre on Saturday, May 13, letting children try sitting in the impressive vehicle and getting photos taken, while giving out support information and using the car as a ‘positive input’ to talk around autism and allowing the young people to share their own insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a beautiful day,” said Ritchie “It was totally worth all the energy in the world.

“One little one said ‘Thank you for supporting us’ and was super happy to see me and the car. It broke my heart because I didn’t want a thank you.

“So I said I thank you for being you and don’t let anyone say it’s not ok to be you. Your voice counts and the more we share our own the better understanding we all will have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “People came from all over to say hello and those that haven’t came out for a good while came over said hello and all of a sudden a simple car and me engaging in autism around postive talks of postive mental health.

“Lotus Cars and The Bridges Sunderland and Team Valley Group, The Happy Mortgage People all made today come together. Thank you all for the suport and making autism awesome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old was only diagnosed with the condition himself in recent years, and is keen to help others who ‘see the world differently’, especially children who may be struggling to come to terms with the condition.