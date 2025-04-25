Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland City Council, Northumbria Police and Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have vowed to clamp down on anti-social-behaviour following a spate of fires targeting South Hylton Park which has destroyed wildlife and left local residents living in fear.

Speaking to the Echo on Monday (April 21), Friends of South Hylton residents group spokesperson Leanne Gallagher, 40, said: “What has happened over the last month has been very upsetting for us all.

Keith Wilson and Leanne Gallagher next to one of the burnt areas in the park. | Neil Fatkin

“There was a slide in the park which has been destroyed and apple trees which used to bear fruit each year which have also been killed by the fires.

“It’s the constant bombardment we are having to put up with and the police and Fire Service are regularly being called out.

“It’s just wilful destruction and the damage being caused is disgusting.”

Fellow resident Keith Wilson, 77, added: “It’s a big concern. I have wooden fence which could easily catch fire and my shed could then go up. My house already stinks of smoke.

“Some people have cut down the trees in their gardens as they are concerned about them catching alight.”

The wetland area had been home to frogs, newts and birdlife. | Neil Fatkin

Due to the escalation of incidents, Northumbria Police, the City Council and TWFRS have issued a joint statement urging parents to be vigilant about what their children are up to and vowing to clampdown on any perpetrators.

Inspector Ash Hopper, of Sunderland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team,said: “We work closely with our partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Sunderland City Council to reach out to young people and their parents and carers to really home in on the dangers of setting these careless fires.

“While we know it’s only a small group of individuals who are carrying out these acts, it’s important we have these conversations to make young people aware of the consequences of their actions.

“No matter how innocent you think starting a fire in an open setting may be, it still puts people and properties at risk.

“Throughout the school holidays and in the warmer months, we often see more people out and about, resulting in an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour.

“We want to reassure our local communities that we take every report seriously, especially when it comes to fire.

“If you see our officers out and about on patrol and have information on ASB-related crimes happening in your area, I’d urge you to come and speak to us.

“Alternatively, you can report ASB by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on our website.”

The area of fenced off nature reserve which has been destroyed. | Neil Fatkin

It’s a sentiment shared by TWFRS station manager Shaun Makin who warned about the damaging and dangerous impact of the fires.

He said: “Deliberate fires place a huge strain on our resources. Not only do they impact our ability to respond to genuine emergencies, but they also cause long-term damage to our green spaces – like South Hylton Park – which are so valuable to our communities.

“These fires don’t just harm the landscape - they pose a serious threat to local wildlife and disrupt natural habitats.

“We’re urging residents to be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, report it - even small actions can make a big difference.

“The FireStoppers service is completely anonymous and provides vital information to help protect our communities and prevent further harm.”

As part of the initiative, TWFRS officers and representatives from Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police visited South Hylton Park to speak directly with local residents, offering reassurance and providing information on how to report anti-social behaviour.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Community Safety, Councillor Kelly Chequer, said: “Any arson and fire-lighting as well as being life-threatening, dangerous and criminal, damages the environment for residents, visitors and wildlife.

“Tackling and cleaning up after fires also brings costs, as precious public resources are diverted away from other tasks.

“We are continuing work with our partners in the area and remind the community that if you see anti-social and criminal behaviour it is important to report it.”