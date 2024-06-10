Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The author survived a near-fatal brain haemorrhage.

A writer whose near-death experience led her to take up stand-up comedy has written a novel inspired by the events.

Author Kay Wilson

The Stand-Up Mam, the first novel to be published by Kay Wilson, from East Boldon, is due to be released on July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story features many of Kay’s own experiences of stand-up comedy – an ambition she achieved after surviving a near-fatal brain haemorrhage.

While shopping in York on her daughter’s 13 th birthday, Kay suffered a burst brain aneurysm and was only able to return home three weeks later after life-saving surgery.

She said: “Most people who have a burst aneurysm die in the ambulance, the remainder have a significant disability and only ten percent live their lives as they used to. I was, and still count myself, incredibly lucky.

“Being so ill made me realise how important it is to fulfil your dreams, so I pursued mine. The first one was to do stand-up comedy – perhaps not what most people expect from a middle-aged mother of teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After doing a course at the Edinburgh Fringe to learn the basics, I performed unpaid, five-minute stand-up gigs in the North East for two years and learnt the true meaning of fear!

“The material and experiences from that time have inspired my novel which is about a fictional woman who seems to be the perfect wife and mother until she starts telling jokes at her family’s expense.”

Keen to dispel any questions around similarities between her and her protagonist,

Kay explained: “It isn’t autobiographical, but my novel does explore motherhood and what happens when a woman puts herself first. Spoiler alert: it’s not plain sailing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Stand Up Mam’ is about one woman’s journey to happiness which is achieved by facing the mistakes of her past and talking about them on stage, in front of strangers. She is supported by a mentor who encourages her to find her own voice and be funny at the same time.

Kay said: “I would love my book to empower women to make each day the best it can be for them and, it might sound trite, but challenge themselves to mark things off that bucket list.”

Stephanie Butland, author of Found in a Bookshop said: “Funny and moving, this novel is a must-read for any woman who feels unseen, overlooked, or taken for granted. Georgie is a wonderful character and I cheered for her every step of the way!”