Athletics world pays tribute to sports-loving Sunderland businessman Ed Tutty

Ed Tutty started his working career at Jopling’s department store, where he developed his love for sport going running on his lunch break with his manager Dave.

He enjoyed athletics so much that he went on to a career in PR and media, establishing his own communications company and working with the likes of UK Athletics, the London Marathon and Ride Of London as a media officer, as well as with businesses closer to home.

He was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and became a Trustee of St Benedicts Hospice, where he devoted himself to boosting their social media presence.

Wife Debbie, who tied the knot with Ed in April 2019, said he had been a ‘lovely, caring’ man, who ‘was always there’.

"I do a lot of running and he was always so supportive.

"Another love of Ed’s was his Karate, in which he gained his black belt and then went on to teach. We have a joke in our family ‘We can't go anywhere without meeting someone that Ed had taught Karate’.

News of Ed’s death saw tributes from some of athletics’ biggest names.

Ed with Debbie

Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster said: “I was deeply saddened to hear that Ed Tutty had passed away.

"Ed was a regular at the Great North Run for many years and his enthusiasm and passion for the sport was clear for all to see.

"He will be a great miss at events around the country and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The official British Athletics Twitter feed said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our good friend @edtutty following his long battle with cancer.

Ed and Debbie on their big day

“Ed was an ever-present at our events and many others, managing photographers with such ease, humour and good grace.

“The athletics world will miss you, Ed.”

The London Marathon feed Tweeted: “It was with immense sadness that we learned of the death of Ed Tutty.

“Ed was a hugely popular and valued member of the #LondonMarathon family, most regularly seen congratulating and embracing our finishers on marathon day.

Ed in his competitive days

“He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Olympic long jump gold medalist Greg Rutherford said: “Oh no! What terrible news. He was such a good man and loved by all. Sending his family my thoughts and love,” while former sprinter Katharine Merry said: “Hearing the sad news that @edtutty has sadly lost his long battle with cancer. Such a familiar face to the athletics family on the circuit … a lovely and funny man who will be missed by so many .. RIP Ed.”

And model and presenter Nell McAndrew wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Really upsetting news. Always looked forward to seeing Ed.

"He was always so friendly, welcoming, helpful and kind. Thinking of his family and friends at this extremely sad time. x x”

As well as Debbie, Ed is survied by step-children Chloe, Riccyle and Ben.