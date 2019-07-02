Laura Rose hopes to take the crown at the Miss Galaxy UK pageant.

Laura Rose, 27, has been selected as a finalist on the Miss Galaxy UK competition, which will see her go head-to-head with other women from across the country in the hopes of winning the crown.

The event will be held at Park Hall Hotel in Lancashire in March 2020 and will see Laura compete in three rounds including fashion wear, swim wear and evening wear – as well as taking part in an interview with a panel of judges.

Miss Galaxy UK pageant hopeful Laura Rose.

As part of the competition Laura also has to raise charity funds, so she is now on the lookout for sponsorship to help her hold charity events.

She said: “I have started to do part-time modelling and I am really enjoying it, so I thought that I would give pageants a go.

“I applied online a couple of months ago and found out that I had made it to the UK part of the competition.

“As part of the event I need to raise funds for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am looking to raise money for an animal charity, but I have not chosen a specific one yet.

“I would love if a business would sponsor me to help me raise the funds.”

Should Laura win, she will then go on to compete in Orlando, in the US, at the Galaxy International Pageant.

But that’s not the only charity event Laura is involved with this year, after entering a competition to star in a fundraising calendar.

Laura has made it to the final stages of the UK Calendar Girls competition that would see her appear on a calendar looking to raise funds for MHA mental health awareness and The Chestnut Appeal for men’s health.

On her first pageant Laura added: “I am so excited to be competing, it will be a good experience and my family are really proud.”