Catherine Scott has been appointed as development worker, with the aim of attracting funding to allow work to continue. From April 2023 The Cultural Spring project will focus solely on Sunderland.

The Cultural Spring was launched in 2014 to increase arts participation in South Tyneside and Sunderland. However, following an Active Lives survey South Tyneside is no longer eligible for Arts Council England funding.

The survey found that more South Tynesiders are engaging with the arts, to the extent the borough was no longer eligible for support.

South Tyneside can now apply for different funding streams after being announced as a priority funding area.

To provide continued opportunities to engage and participate in art in South Tyneside, The Cultural Spring has set up a charity which aims to support art workshop programmes and other activities. Catherine will work with organisations to attract funding.

Originally from Newcastle, Catherine studied drama at Northumbria University before taking on various freelance roles for a range of regional arts organisations, including The Customs House in South Shields, before returning to Northumbria to study an MSc in digital marketing.

Her latest roles include development director at touring dance company Fertile Ground and fundraising and communications manager at Amber Film and Photography Collective in Newcastle.

Catherine said: “The Cultural Spring charity trustees are committed and excited to be continuing to develop the work of The Cultural Spring and exploring new opportunities for communities to engage in arts and culture across South Tyneside.

“So my role will be to work with trusts, foundations, companies, organisations and individuals to bring in the funding that could support the continuing work of The Cultural Spring in South Tyneside.

“The Cultural Spring does some amazing work in South Tyneside communities and has a really good reputation in the borough, so I’m hoping to get as much support as possible.

“I’m enjoying working with the charity and my initial aim is to help it become sustainable; and then I want to kick on from there.”