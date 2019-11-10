Artist creates war memorial tribute in Sunderland pub for grandfather who fought in the Second World War

Loving grandson creates tribute for grandfather out of recycled materials. Picture: James Routledge

James Routledge, 33, from Sunderland, has made a recycled art project in tribute to his late grandfather, Second World War veteran Ted Hold from the Sixth Airborne Division, who died in August 2017.

A post about the project, made from recycled cardboard and paint, has had more than 10,000 views on his Facebook page, James Routledge Sketch Artist and is on display at William Jameson Pub in Sunderland.

James said: “I wanted to do something for my granddad,

James and his sculpture dedicated to his late grandfather. Picture: James Routledge

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was a very popular face and normally attended the ceremonies and gave the speeches this time of year.

“When I was little and in the cadets, I used to march with him – it’s still so hard.

“Everybody loved him, he was such a character.

“All my life he was always there, it’s just left me with a big hole.”

James Routledge grandfather Ted Hold. Picture: James Routledge

James set up the Facebook page for his art work a year ago, and decided to work on bigger projects after working on a Halloween display that saw him create grave stones and coffins.

He added: “I thought if I can make that, then maybe I can make it a bit more respectable and I just came up with it,

“I wanted the piece to say thank you to every soldier, and every unnamed soldier who died and fought in the war.

“This display is mainly about Remembrance Sunday and especially my granddad – a hero, someone we all looked up to, love and still massively miss.”

Made from cardboard and paint this piece of art is dedicated to James' grandfather. Picture: James Routledge

The piece is on display at William Jameson's Pub near Mobray Park. Picture: James Routledge

Dedicated to James' late grandfather and all the unnamed soldier's. Picture: James Routledge