Artist creates stunning depictions of Roker and Souter lighthouses as part of new illustrated book
The area’s landmark lighthouses feature in new prints and an illustrated book celebrating the country’s coastal structures.
Artist and author Roger O’Reilly has spent the last five years illustrating the 350 lighthouses of Britain and Ireland.
They are now available as prints and a book of the British lighthouses will be out in early 2024.
Each artwork is a unique composition based on the artist’s own drawings and sketches, lovingly created after travelling from county to county. And there are several from Tyne and Wear, including Roker, Souter and the Herd Groyne.
For sailors, they are a welcome first sight of safe harbour, while during daylight hours, they act as markers, beacons, and in the case of yacht races, destinations in themselves.
And Roger was keen to capture them in all their forms, travelling the length and breadth of the country for his The Lighthouses of Britain project.
Inspired by the travel posters of the 1930s and 40s, the collection includes iconic and historical lighthouses from across Britain, from those we are familiar with from the Shipping Forecast to the more obscure structures that dot myriad harbours and estuaries.
There are lighthouses with historical significance and amazing design, those that tell stories of pirates and wreckers, ones you can stay in and ones with unexplained ghost stories.
Roger explains how his love of the lighthouse began: “I grew up near the mouth of the River Boyne, on Ireland’s East Coast. A few minutes from my door were three unusual estuarine lighthouses perched among the sand dunes. Drogheda North, East and West lights were truncated structures that stood like daleks on stilts, gazing forlornly out to sea and only coming to life as the dusk crept in. I didn’t realise it at the time, but they imprinted in me a deep-seated love of lighthouses and all that they represent.”
In 2017 Roger began illustrating the lighthouses around Ireland’s South Coast. This quickly grew into a collection that culminated in an award-winning book, Lighthouses of Ireland, (Irish Book of the Year, 2018, now in its fifth print run).
The Lighthouses of Britain project started with a holiday in Cornwall, not too far from Lizard Point Lighthouse and as his sketchbook filled with studies of harbours and lights on the Cornish and Devon coasts a new idea emerged.
Before long he was pouring over map of Somerset and South Wales. His collection of illustrations now runs to over 350 lighthouses and is still a work in progress. There are also over 100 smaller lights which provide navigation to our estuaries, harbour approaches and rivers, while a selection of best loved decommissioned lighthouses are also included.
Lighthouse Edition prints are available in four formats; unframed in A4 and A3 and framed in A4 and A3. The artwork is printed on 250gsm stock with archival inks which produces a beautiful colour saturated imprint. All the prints are signed by the artist.
Prices: £30 for an unframed A4 print, £40 for an unframed A3 print, £55 for a framed A4 and £75 for a framed A3 print.
For further information or orders visit lighthouseeditions.com