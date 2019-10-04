Arrest after 90-year-old man suffers serious injuries in Sunderland crash
A man has been arrested after a 90-year-old pensioner suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious collision in Sunderland.
Shortly after 7.45pm yesterday, Thursday, October 3, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near the A19 at Foxcover Road.
Emergency services attended and one of the drivers, a 90-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched, and police are appealing eager for any witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Lee Butler, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a very serious collision that has left an elderly driver in a critical condition in hospital.
“His family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.
“We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding the collision, but we now need the public’s help. The collision happened on a busy stretch of road, and a number of motorists may have witnessed what happened.
“I am now appealing to those individuals, or anyone who was driving in that area and who may have dashcam footage, to come forward and contact police.”
A 20-year-old male was been arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal drug limit. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 993 031019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge on 1309@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.