'Around 100' pigeons die in Sunderland allotment fire
Dozens of pigeons have died in a fire in Sunderland.
By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 11:24
Around 100 birds perished in the blaze at allotments in Keir Hardie Way, Southwick, last night, Friday, July 5, said a spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
One appliance from Marley Park fire station was initially called to the scene shortly before 11pm, with another two fire engines drafted in to help with the operation.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. More follows.