Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A comprehensive archive of Kate Adie’s career will be shared with community groups in her home city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Adie was back in her home city to launch the archive | University of Sunderland

From her coverage of the Iranian Embassy siege in 1980, through both Gulf Wars, to her work in trouble spots across the world, the world-renowned BBC journalist and author donated a rich archive of notebooks, tapes, letters, pictures, video and even fan mail, to the University of Sunderland in 2005 to preserve a record of her professional career.

As well as Kate’s early years growing up in Sunderland, the collection covers her trailblazing career at the BBC from 1968 onwards: her early years working at local radio in Durham and Bristol, her coverage of the student uprising in Tiananmen Square in 1989, and her appointment as the BBC's chief news correspondent, a role which lasted until 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that time, Kate covered a raft of major world events and reported from several combat zones including the Gulf and the former Yugoslavia.

Now that her life's work has been documented in her home city, Kate said: “My life was shaped by my childhood in Sunderland, and I’ve wanted to show some of the very happy memories, starting at home in Tunstall Park and including two bomb fragments, embedded in our sideboard, which thankfully arrived two years before my appearance.

Guests exploring the archive | University of Sunderland

“I attended Sunderland High School – and I’m still in touch with a dozen girls from my form – a tribute to our Wearside background.

“A reporter does not usually have much time to collect souvenirs so it’s an eclectic collection, but I hope it represents the extraordinarily varied stories I’ve covered, from wars to royal garden parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the University was awarded grant funding from Archives Revealed, to catalogue all of Kate’s work – held by the University Library as part of its Special Collections .

The funding supported the employment of a dedicated Project Archivist, Dr Ellie Clewlow, who, for the last 12 months, has worked tirelessly to catalogue the Kate Adie Collection.

The University now has a comprehensive record of exactly what the collection contains, allowing much greater use of its materials for future teaching, learning, research, and the enjoyment of the wider community.

Dr Clewlow said: “Cataloguing the Kate Adie Collection has been a fabulous experience. It is rare to have the opportunity to focus upon a single collection for a sustained period of time – and that focus has brought results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A catalogue is now in place that will connect local community groups, veterans and academic researchers to a collection that links people to moments of their past and offers ways into exploring developments in broadcasting and reporting over the latter part of the 20th century.”

Kate holds honorary degrees from a number of universities and is Honorary Professor of Journalism at the University of Sunderland. Her published works include Kindness of Strangers, Corsets to Camouflage, Into Danger, Nobody's Child and Fighting on the Home Front.

She won the Richard Dimbleby Award from BAFTA in 1990 and three years later she was awarded an OBE. Kate received a CBE in 2018.

The Kate Adie Collection was officially launched at an event at the University’s David Puttnam Media Centre, St Peters Campus, on Thursday 10 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate in conversation with Jeff Brown | University of Sunderland

The evening included an ‘In conversation’-style talk where local media personality and Sunderland honorary graduate, Jeff Brown, asked Kate to talk through some of the artefacts from her collection and how they relate to her career.

The University now hopes to work towards digitising key elements of the Kate Adie Collection to create unique digital content packages which will be accessible from around the globe.

Plans are already underway to share the collection with community groups across the city. For more information on how you or your organisation can access the Kate Adie Collection at the University, click here.