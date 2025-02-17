Archaeologists dig into history of Sunderland's old Simpson Street School

A local archaeology business has been digging deep into the history of one of the city’s most-distinctive schools.

Simpson Street School has more recently been used as BDN's headquarters and apartments | Sunderlad Echo

Thousands of drivers pass the old Simpson Street School in Deptford every day - and its distinctive red brick gothic-detailed architecture holds a fascinating history.

In recent years the Victorian building was given new life by Building Design Northern (BDN), whose many projects have included the major restoration of the old Sheepfolds Stables, after they bought the Grade II-listed site from the council in early 2020.

The building and architectural firm have been using it as their headquarters, as well as creating eight serviced apartments in one wing of the building, but with BDN outgrowing the premises the building is now up for sale with Bradley Hall with a listing price of £1, 950, 000.

The remaining section of Simpson Street School is actually in Wellington Lane | AAG

Meanwhile, Sunderland archaeology company AAG Archaeology have recently sent in their buildings archaeologists to make a comprehensive record of the former school.

As buildings archaeologists, the team at AAG study historic buildings which are still standing, with recent city projects including Ayres Quay and the Liebherr Yard as well as Sheepfolds Stables.

Although known as Simpson Street School, the Grade II-listed Boys School is actually on the steep bank of Wellington Lane.

The Girls School and Infants School, which once formed part of the school, were on Simpson Street but were demolished some time ago.

The school was built following the The 1870 Education Act which led to the creation of Sunderland School Board to give more children in the then town access to schools.

It was designed by J.W. Rounthwaite, who managed to make the most of the small piece of land available at Simpson Street, fitting the Boys School on the steep Wellington Lane bank.

Space was so tight that five tracks of railway taking coal to the Lambton Staiths were only metres from the north end of the school, which opened in 1883 as Deptford Yard Church of England School.

The team at AAG says the design of the school is remarkable, due to its sunken playground beneath a revetment on the Simpson Street side, spanned by two short walkways and a normal frontage on the Wellington Lane side on the bank.

The sunken schoolyard at the school | AAG

The distinctive tower at the Trimdon Street end was also the caretaker’s house. The innovative design meant that pupils could leave the building without passing through any rooms that were in use and the entire school could be emptied in less than two minutes.

Most of the first intake of pupils into the school were from the closing Laing Church of England School, which was opened by the shipbuilder Sir James Laing for the children of his employees.

Slum clearances after World War II saw many of the residential streets around Simpson Street School demolished and their inhabitants moved to the new social housing schemes, some of the largest ever built in the UK.

Simpson Street School continued to serve the area as an infants and junior school, while the nearby Deptford Terrace School was a senior school. The school closed in the 1960s after ringing the bell for the final time.

Railway lines once ran past the school | AAG

A spokesperson from AAG said: “The national listing for the Boys School suggests G.A. Middlemiss was the architect who designed the building, but research by AAG Archaeology has shown that the real architect was John William Rounthwaite, a remarkable Sunderland man born in the town in 1851.

“At the age of sixteen he was apprenticed to another Sunderland architect J. Tilman, before starting his own architectural practice in 1876.

“Rounthwaite served as secretary of Sunderland Cricket Club and supported the campaigns of British Liberal Party politician Llewellyn Archer Atherley-Jones.

“A frequent world traveller Rounthwaite sailed around the world at age 76 after retiring in 1922.

“J.W. Rounthwaite was known for his school designs and was also associated with the South Moor Colliery Company, and with Thomas Hedley and Brothers, for whom he designed workers housing and welfare and company buildings.”

The team’s other findings include looking into former pupils at the school.

Probably the school’s most famous former pupil is the football player Alan O’Neill (born 1937) who signed for Sunderland as a junior having been spotted playing at school level.

O’Neill appeared 74 times for Sunderland in his 1956-1960 senior career, scoring 27 goals and making lead scorer in 1957-1958 before playing for many other times including Aston Villa, Plymouth Argyle, Toronto Ukraina in Canada and more.